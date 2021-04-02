Dubai firm to develop $9.6bn mega project off mainland Malaysia

A Dubai-based company is to jointly develop a $9.6 billion mixed-use project in Langkawi, a cluster of 99 islands off mainland Malaysia.

Widad Business Group (WBG), an integrated facility management, property and construction conglomerate, has signed a collaboration agreement with Bin Zayed International (BZI) to develop the Widad@Langkasuka project.

BZI is part of the Bin Zayed Group of Companies, a Dubai-based conglomerate that specialises in construction and energy, trading and industry, real estate, technology and financial services.

The company was first established in 1988 by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. Currently, he is chairman of Injaz, a youth-centred non-profit organisation, as well as president of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation.

He previously served as chairman of Tamweel, a Shariah-compliant property mortgage and finance corporation and vice-chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank.

Widad@Langkasuka aims to change the landscape of Pulau Langkawi and become the main attraction of the island.

Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman and founder of the Bin Zayed Group

Currently, almost 90 percent of the 1,979 acre site consists of the ocean and WBG intends to erect a man-made island which will eventually span approximately 1,000 acres or 50 percent of the entire area.

Once completed in 10-15 years, it will comprise tourism components such as five and six star hotels and resorts, an international golf course, a business and office complex, shopping malls, higher learning institutions, healthcare facilities and luxury residences.

WBG also plans to organise annual events such as the Redbull Air Race, power boat races and jet ski races, international fireworks festivals and other culture and art showcases to promote tourism.

The two companies said they will also be working together to coordinate with the state government and relevant contractors and consultants concerning the infrastructural development, construction and other works comprised in the project.

Widad Business Group (WBG) is an integrated facility management, property and construction conglomerate based in Malaysia

Widad Business Group is owned by Kedah-born Tan Sri Muhammad Ikmal Opat bin Abdullah who said: “Widad@Langkasuka is a development that is set to transform the landscape of Langkawi and the state of Kedah. For a project of such size and significance, it is important that we collaborate with a partner that possesses the necessary technical expertise and shares the same vision as we do.

“Therefore, WBG is honoured for the opportunity to work with Bin Zayed Group and Sheikh Khaled, and we look forward to combining our strengths to ensure its successful completion.

“The WBG-BZI strategic partnership demonstrates the great confidence in this high impact project, which will put Langkawi on the global map and transform it into a centre of regional and worldwide attractions,” he added.