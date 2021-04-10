Dubai embarks on major public parks revamp as part of 2040 vision

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and Dubai Municipality has announced a partnership to redesign public parks across the emirate.

The project aims to make the parks more engaging to visitors as creative, social and natural spaces and falls within the framework of the recently-announced Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the master plan lays out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development with the aim of making Dubai the world’s best city to live.

The joint park redesign project aims to promote sustainable land use and enhance community well-being and happiness, both key aims of the 2040 Master Plan.

Green and recreational spaces and areas dedicated to public parks in Dubai are set to double in size to serve the projected growth in the number of residents and visitors.

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality said in a statement that they will work closely initially to develop a comprehensive conceptual framework and implementation plan for redesigning public parks to meet the current and future needs of the communities surrounding them.

They will also work to actively involve the community and creative talent in the redevelopment of the parks. The redesign project seeks to enhance social engagement, promote sustainable environmental practices, encourage physical activity in the community and create compelling spaces that attract more visitors to the parks, the statement added.

Dawoud Al Hajri (pictured above), director general of Dubai Municipality said: “Through the partnership with Brand Dubai, we will develop and implement new public park designs that promote a deeper harmony between urban facilities and nature… The redesign project will touch on various elements of the park including landscapes, playgrounds, exercise facilities and the architecture of built structures.”

Mona Al Marri, director general of the Government of Dubai Media Office, added: Public parks are central to the life of communities across Dubai and our collaborative redesign project will serve as a catalyst for revitalising major neighbourhoods, which in turn will enhance people’s wellbeing and their sense of connection with their society and natural environment.”

The latest joint project is part of an ongoing partnership between Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality established in December 2019 to undertake beautification projects to enrich the city’s urban landscape.

Dubai Municipality recently launched the new corporate identity of Dubai Parks, which highlights the vision of the emirate and its youthful energy.