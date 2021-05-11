Abu Dhabi’s Aldar says Q1 net profit jumps 80% to $148m

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties on Tuesday reported a net profit of AED544 million ($148 million) for the first quarter of 2021, a growth of 80 percent compared to the year-earlier period.

In a statement, the company said its revenue increased 16 percent annually to AED2 billion, driven by a strong increase in property development sales and a ramp-up of the project management business.

Gross profit rose 11 percent to AED776 million in the same period, with a significantly higher contribution from Aldar Development, the company said.

Aldar added that it recorded a one-off gain related to completion of the previously announced transaction with ADQ while fair value adjustments on investment properties decreased from a year earlier.

Adjusting for the one-off gain related to the ADQ transaction, the group’s core net profit was up 47 percent compared to Q1 2020.

Talal Al Dhiyebi (pictured below), group CEO, said: “We have achieved a strong start to the year across Aldar’s diversified businesses, as our new operating model delivers growth and efficiency. Aldar Development’s strong quarter in sales demonstrates a return of consumer confidence and our ability to meet growing demand among a range of buyers, with expatriate residents and other foreign investors accounting for an increasing proportion of residential purchases.

“We will continue to capitalise on the strong demand momentum with exciting new launches. Aldar Investment produced a resilient performance despite the impact of the global pandemic on tourism focused assets and is testament to the value of active asset management, cost efficiency initiatives and the strength of our diversified portfolio. Moreover, our proactive engagement with our stakeholders continues to enhance Aldar’s value proposition as a trusted brand.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Aldar Properties said it is halfway through its due diligence process on an offer to buy a majority stake in Egypt’s Sixth of October for Development & Investment Co, adding that it is looking for additional opportunities in the Arab world’s most populous country.

Earlier this year, Aldar submitted a preliminary non-binding offer to buy a minimum 51 percent stake in Sodic in a deal that values the Egyptian company at about $420 million. Aldar has been looking to expand abroad as it faces limited growth prospects in the UAE.