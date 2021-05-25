Aldar launches new Yas Island villa community amid rising demand

Aldar Properties on Tuesday announced the launch of 189 standalone villas at Noya Luma on Yas Island following the success of the first two phases of the development.

Noya Luma sits adjacent to the rest of the Noya community on the north side of the island and is open to buyers from all nationalities on a freehold basis.

With significant interest registered in four-bedroom villas during the first two phases, Noya Luma will feature detached villas in three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts in response to customer demand for larger options, Aldar said in a statement.

Recent months has seen demand for larger villas spike in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, driven by affordability and the desire for more space amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the rising trend of working from home.

Prices for three-bedroom villas start from AED2.41 million, while four- and five-bedroom villas start from AED2.77 million and AED3.27 million respectively.

Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said: “The strong response to the first two phases of the Noya development reflects renewed consumer confidence, and confirmation that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is going from strength to strength.

“We continue to consult with our customers to ensure that the products we offer meet their needs, allowing us to deliver properties that address gaps in the market. Noya Luma is a prime example of this, and it will strongly complement our existing portfolio of high-quality assets on Yas Island, one of the Emirate’s premier destinations.”

Construction of Noya Luma is due to begin in November, with handovers expected to commence in February 2024.

Noya Luma is the latest addition to Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island, which includes Noya, Noya Viva, Yas Acres, Water’s Edge (pictured above), Lea, Ansam and Mayan.