Construction starts on first villas at $1.36bn Jubail Island project

Jubail Island Investment Company has announced the start of construction on the first phase of villas at the AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) Jubail Island project in Abu Dhabi.

The developer said the first 300 villas in phase 1 represent a major milestone towards realising the vision of the low-density project, offering three-to-six-bedroom villas.

The announcement follows the recent announcement that the first phase construction contract had been awarded to Arabian Construction Company (ACC).

With 60 percent of the phase 1 roads and infrastructure already completed, this first tranche of villa construction activity demonstrates progress towards completing the project in the fourth quarter of 2023, the developer added.

Jubail Island will be home to six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island covering more than 400 hectares.

Mounir Haidar, managing director of Jubail Island Investment Company, said: “This ground-breaking ceremony for Jubail Island projects confidence, credibility and gives our customers the trust that the project will be completed on time.

“Once completed, Jubail Island will be an important addition to the real estate landscape in Abu Dhabi. We are proud to be part of this development and we aim to achieve the highest standards in terms of sustainability and in terms of a lifestyle for future customers and residents.”