UAE retail giant to break ground on flagship Saudi mall by year-end

UAE-based retail major Majid Al Futtaim has announced that its flagship Mall of Saudi development is set to break ground by the end of this year.

The company said in a statement that it has awarded a four-year contract to global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to provide lead consultancy services for the project.

It added that the announcement marks an important step in further delivering its master-planned landmark mixed-use development, Riyadh North.

AECOM’s contract will see the firm deliver lead design consultancy for pre-contract and post contract construction supervision for Mall of Saudi which is expected to house over 600 stores.

Mall of Saudi is envisaged as an integrated lifestyle destination that will host the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East, luxury hotels and branded residences covering approximately 2,000 keys and spanning 214,000 square meters of built-up area.

The mall will feature a flagship Carrefour hypermarket and 31 VOX Cinema screens, including the world’s largest IMAX and a Magic Planet.

To date, leasing progress for the flagship retail space stands at approximately 50 percent of the gross leasable area for both issued and signed proposals, excluding Ski Saudi.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties, said: “The contract appointment with AECOM marks a major milestone for the Riyadh North development and is a meaningful step in the progression of Majid Al Futtaim’s anchor development, Mall of Saudi.

“We look forward to breaking ground on this exciting project in Q4 this year, bringing us closer to ensuring Riyadh takes its position on the global map as a top 10 city destination and to unlocking future foreign direct investment by acting as a landmark global development.”

He added that Mall of Saudi will contribute to elevating Riyadh’s position in global city liveability rankings to help the city achieve top 50 status by 2030.