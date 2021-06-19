Construction firm Arkan appoints advisors to review merger offer

Arkan Building Materials Co, a construction and building materials company in the UAE, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed legal advisors to review an offer to merge with Emirates Steel Industries.

The offer, which was submitted last month by General Holding Corporation (Senaat), part of ADQ, to combine Arkan with its wholly owned subsidiary, will be reviewed by independent valuer KPMG and legal advisors White & Case.

Arkan said its board of directors will refer to the valuation work of KPMG along with work done by other advisors in assessing the proposed offer before making a recommendation to shareholders.

Through Senaat, both Arkan and Emirates Steel are part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

The key terms of Senaat’s offer are to transfer Emirates Steel to Arkan in consideration of the issuance by Arkan to Senaat of a convertible instrument.

Upon closing of the transaction, the convertible instrument would automatically convert into approximately 5.1 billion ordinary shares at a fixed price of AED0.798 per share in Arkan’s capital.

When applied to Senaat’s valuation of Emirates Steel, the offer implies an equity value for Arkan of approximately AED1.4 billion.

Post completion, Senaat would own approximately 87.5 percent of the entire issued share capital of the combined group.