Spanish focus as Dubai’s $5bn Heart of Europe project continues to take shape

Construction of Marbella Hotel, a key part of phase one of The Heart of Europe project off the coast of Dubai, is expected to be completed during Expo 2020, its developer said.

The Kleindienst Group said it has completed 50 percent of the structure, with cladding of facades to be finished in the fourth quarter of the year on the six-floor building.

As part of the first phase of the $5 billion Heart of Europe, the Spanish inspired resort is the fastest construction update on Europe Island, the project’s largest island.

The launch of sales for units will take place during Expo 2020 which runs from October 1 to March 31 2022, the developer said.

Marbella hotel will comprise 191 keys, out of which 140 will be upscale hotel apartments. Guests will also choose from 48 deluxe five-star cuevas – meaning caves – plus three super-luxury ‘fisherman house’ suites.

The upscale boutique hotel aims to recreate an authentic taste of Spain just a few minutes from Dubai shores.

The hotel also lies close to four hospitality concepts nearing completion located in The Heart of Europe – Portofino, the region’s first family-dedicated hotel, the Côte d’Azur resort, Rainbow Beach and the Raining Street, the world first climate-controlled street where it will rain on command all year long.

The Spanish experience will include Marbella set clocks, Spanish-speaking front-of-house staff, a Flamenco and tapas bar, and the acceptance of Euros as payment currency across the venue.

Marbella Hotel will also be home to the region’s first Moorish spa and six food and beverage outlets. Other attractions include a dedicated swimming pool, Puerto Banús beach and pool club, a private pool for suite guests, and La Cala beach.

Marbella will have a dedicated beach as part of the 800 metres long beach and seven festivals and cultural shows.

Josef Kleindienst (pictured above), chairmen of The Kleindienst Group, said: “Marbella is an upscale and highly differentiated destination set to be the perfect getaway for vibrant staycations and couples seeking a cultural holiday where wine tasting, and Flamenco are part of the experience.

“Construction at The Heart of Europe has been happening at a tangible pace, despite the pandemic. The 50 percent completion of the Marbella project structure marks the strong development of phase 2 at The Heart of Europe.”