Dubai developer Azizi on hiring spree as real estate demand rebounds

UAE-based Azizi Developments is on a hiring push to better deal with the growing number of enquiries it is receiving in its real estate projects in Dubai.

Catering to local and international investors’ rising demand, the developer said it is upsizing substantially through the recruitment of more than 210 staff.

The company said that in the past two months alone, it has hired over 125 sales staff, including property consultants, sales directors and regional sales directors.

It added that Azizi’s customer service department has also grown by over 30 customer service representatives, allowing the developer to better cater to the needs of its clients while its marketing department has also been increased and another 43 have been hired across Azizi’s other teams.

With demand from European investors on the rise, Azizi said enquiries and sales volumes are “generally surging”.

Afzaal Hussain, chief operating officer at Azizi Developments, said: “Amid the wake of the push for diversity, the high volume of enquiries, and a noticeable uptick in demand for our world-class properties in the current buyer’s market, as well as to better serve our existing customers, we have adopted a skill-based hiring approach to employ the crème de la crème of customer service, marketing and sales executives, among others.”

Azizi currently has about 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.

One of the projects seeing rising demand is Azizi’s flagship Riviera, a waterfront-lifestyle destination comprising 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon completion.

Riviera (pictured above) comprises three distinct districts – an extensive retail boulevard, a 2.7km-long crystal-clear water lagoon and Les Jardins, a vast, lush-green social space.