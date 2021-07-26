Dubai-based Samana Developers to launch three new residential projects in emirate’s investor hot spots

Dubai-based Samana Developers has revealed plans to launch three new residential projects in the emirate’s investor hot spots.

CEO Imran Farooq told Arabian Business the developments would be located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Studio City and Arjan, within Dubailand.

“We are in the process of registering all projects with RERA. Once escrow will be operational, we will start project launches,” Farooq said. “Among the three new projects, the first launch is expected in the first week of September 2021.”

He said the projects were fast-tracked due to the implementation of Samana’s new construction management strategy.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers

The company has increased its headcount by 55 percent for 2021 to double the sales revenue in order to fund its latest projects,“thanks to Dubai’s proactive moves that have spurred demand for real estate,” said Farooq.

“These moves include the introduction of the 10-year resident visa, 100 percent foreign business ownership and remote work visas, in addition to the swift rollout of vaccination campaigns to make the emirate a safe place for investors and residents,” he added.

The news comes after Samana completely sold out its AED185m ‘Hills’ and ‘Greens’ residential projects in 2020, which fuelled the company’s record-high sales revenue last year.

“There has been impetus from end-users spurred by low-interest rates from UAE banks. It encouraged buyers to invest in properties,” Farooq said. “Also, Dubai’s position among the safest cities in the world has greatly benefited the real estate sector. We in fact use it as a USP.”

Farooq revealed he was anticipating sales to double during the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai. “Backed by lower interest rates on home property mortgage, we expect the home residential mortgage market growth to continue at a steady pace during the year and expect a sizeable boost during the six-month duration of Expo 2020 – October 2021 to March 2022,” he said.

The company recently announced the promotion of Dalya Lebbihi to the role of general manager of sales and operations.