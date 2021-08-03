How construction-tech could be last of the great disruptors

Technology is taking over traditional industries – fintech, edtech, agritech, healthtech, foodtech, proptech – as the rush towards digitalisation introduces waves of new disruptors to respective markets across the region.

However, amid the frenzy to find the next Careem or Souq.com, an industry expert told Arabian Business one important sector is currently being largely ignored, despite being responsible for 46 percent of the UAE’s GDP.

And while Rupert Tait, founder of UAE-based Procurified, is confident that construction technology, or contech, is ripe for disruption, he conceded the industry in the Middle East, which still relies heavily on Excel spreadsheets, cheque payments and submissions by CD, may take some convincing when it comes to adopting new technology.

Rupert Tait, founder of UAE-based Procurified.

He said: “There’s so much room for disruption and innovation within the space. I think that there’s a lot of processes that companies go through. It’s nearly $1.7 trillion-a-year (worldwide) wasted in this problem of poor data management and inefficiencies within procurement and estimation.

“To change the direction of the Titanic is quite difficult. These are large construction organisations we’re thinking of. But what we’re seeing now is a readiness to look at technology and a curiosity to address it.”

Procurified, a platform that connects contractors to suppliers to enable them to streamline their estimation and procurement processes, was launched in 2019 after a successful period as part of the New York University StartAD CSA7 Programme.

The start-up is currently in a seed fundraising round and, while largely bootstrapped, has received funding from the Start-up Bootcamp global accelerator programme, as well as from an unnamed former managing director of “one of the biggest contractors in the region”, said Tait.

However, he added that the interest from venture capitalist funds has so far proven to be a source of frustration.

The UAE led the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in investment growth in terms of the number of deals and funding for H1 2021 as they acquired 61 percent of total MENA investments, according to Magnitt’s H1 2021 MENA Venture Report.

While the region’s food and beverage sector boasted the largest share of funds invested in H1 2021, fintech start-ups claimed the largest amount of deals closed.

“Construction-tech, where we are, didn’t even feature on the spectrum,” said Tait.

“With venture capital we seen in June there was nearly $111 million put into ecommerce in the region and that was from a Wamda report. The second was closely followed by fintech. So venture capital tends to look for where there’s a lot of good deals and then they tend to look at social-proofed opportunities,” he added.

Tait conceded the sector, in this part of the world at least, suffers from a relative lack of start-ups operating in the sphere as well as the resulting absence of any deal flow created.

Launched in 2019, plans are to reach a $100m turnover by Procurified’s fifth year of operation.

However, the potential on a global level is there, proven by the listing of California-based Procore Technologies, a cloud-based construction software company, in May this year. The company’s IPO raised $634.5m and achieved a market value of over $8.5 billion.

Tait said: “At the end of the day, they (VCs) need to find that start-up that’s going to repay their fund. So in terms of opportunity and saturation in the market, logistics like Deliveroo, that opportunity has gone. Ecommerce same thing, it’s dominated by giants. When we look at construction it is virgin ground and that’s where we think the opportunity lies for venture capital.”

In terms of the future of Procurified, Tait revealed ambitions to expand from the Middle East into Europe. “As the rule goes, you have to be first or second into a market and we see ourselves as the first serious player in this market,” he said.

He added a further goal to reach $100m turnover by the fifth year of operation. “It’s highly achievable because to achieve that goal we need to have 500 contractors, 8,000 suppliers and 8,000 manufacturers signed up, which is not millions of people ordering on the app every day like Deliveroo. It’s a strong, solid network,” he said.