SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to include world’s largest aquarium

Yas Island developer Miral has announced that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will feature the world’s largest aquarium when it opens next year.

In partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Miral said the construction of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is currently 64 percent complete.

On track for completion in 2022, recent major construction milestones include the completion of the primary steel erection and near finalisation of the envelope enclosure of the marine-life park.

Additionally, the structure’s façade is currently in progress, as well as over 70 percent of the acrylic panels installed across the park.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, once complete, is set to be home to the world’s largest and most expansive marine-life aquarium, containing 25 million litres of water and housing more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles.

It will also feature the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre which will act as an advanced knowledge hub focusing on indigenous Gulf and marine life ecosystems.

The facility will be located adjacent to the aquarium and theme park and will be the first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre in the UAE.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said: “We are delighted to be partnering with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in developing this next generation marine life park, that is set to feature the world’s largest marine aquarium and the UAE’s first dedicated research centre to study and care for animals.

“This is another major addition to Yas Island’s existing immersive experiences and attractions, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global tourism destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said: “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi joins our North American parks in our mission and commitment to conservation efforts worldwide.”

Spanning the floor area of 183,000 square metres across five indoor levels, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi further supports Miral’s vision to position Yas Island as one of the top global tourist destinations.

Its portfolio of attractions and experiences on the island includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.