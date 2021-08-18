Dubai’s Drake & Scull eyes restructuring plan approval ‘in the coming weeks’

Troubled Dubai-based Drake & Scull International (DSI) said on Wednesday it hopes a restructuring plan will be approved “in the coming weeks”.

The company made the announcement in a statement as DSI revealed a net profit of AED78 million ($21.2) for the first six months of the year.

Shafiq Abdelhamid, chairman of DSI, said in a release to Dubai Financial Market that the financial restructuring of the company is progressing positively.

DSI – Press release regarding financial results for the 2nd QTR of 2021 https://t.co/6HslimV1mD — DubaiFinancialMarket (@DFMalerts) August 18, 2021

He said: “We have made good progress on the restructuring. We now have a fully documented legal agreement with a group of the largest lenders.

“The details of the restructuring plan were presented to all creditors to initiate voting, and we are progressing towards securing the required approval of two-thirds of creditors by value.”

Earlier this year, DSI announced that documents were being finalised for its creditors to approve its long-awaited restructuring plan.

An application has been made to the Dubai Courts to obtain court approval of the plan after the creditor’s voting is completed, while the legal documents have been released to all 600 creditors.

“Approval from the creditors is now being sought and we are targeting the creditors’ approval in the coming weeks,” said Abdelhamid.

The required threshold to approve the restructuring plan is two-thirds by the value of the registered creditors as published by the Financial Reorganisation Committee (FRC)-appointed expert in February of this year.

“It’s worth mentioning that as part of the Restructuring Plan, the company’s capital will be raised, and priority in subscribing to new shares will be given to existing shareholders, after the completion of a positive vote on the plan and obtaining the approval of the court and other regulatory bodies,” said Abdelhamid.

“Once the restructuring plan is approved by two-thirds (by value) of the creditors’ claims, with the support of the FRC, the company and the expert will seek the final court approval and allow the rights issue process to be initiated, after resuming the trading of DSI shares on Dubai Financial Market.”

DSI’s half yearly results revealed revenues of AED82m ($22.3m), compared to AED78m ($21.2m) for the same period in 2020; while general and administrative expenses were down by 26 percent to AED11m ($3m).

DSI – Detailed analysis of the accumulated losses https://t.co/9nbRRzduaX — DubaiFinancialMarket (@DFMalerts) August 18, 2021

The statement said accumulated losses were reduced from AED4,902m ($1,335m) as of December 31, 2020, to AED4,824m ($1,314m).

It added that the order backlog was “stable” at AED353m ($96m), driven by ongoing operations in the UAE, Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, India, Kuwait, Iraq and Germany.