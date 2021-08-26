Dubai-based Union Properties announces Motor City Views development

The integrated residential community, within Union Properties’ flagship Motor City development, will occupy a total gross floor area of almost 858,000 square feet.

Overlooking the race track, it features 880 properties, made up of studios, 426 one-bedroom apartments, 133 two-bedroom apartments, and seven three-bedroom apartments.

The apartments are divided into three buildings with seven floors and are serviced by recreational areas designated for residents, such as air-conditioned sports halls, covered children’s games and swimming pools.

According to a release from the company, the residential buildings include a retail area that comprise a shopping mall with diverse shops, restaurants and various recreational activities.

Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi (pictured below), chairman of the board of directors, said: “We at Union Properties are proud to be one of the first real estate companies in Dubai to embrace and spread the concept of integrated residential communities.

“The concept adoption reflects our strong emphasis on quality property developments through which we can contribute to the emirate’s booming real estate industry and impressive urban scene.

Union Properties saw profits increase by 483 percent in the second quarter of the year, in comparison to Q1, reaching AED26.83 million ($7.3m), as the emirate’s real estate market continues to recover from the impact of coronavirus.

It comes after the company posted an AED5.6m ($1.5m) net profit for the first quarter of the year, back in May, turning around a AED121.9m ($33.2m) loss for the same period in 2020.