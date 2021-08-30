Work to start on $159.6m extension of The Avenues – Bahrain

Work is set to start on the BD60 million ($159.6m) extension of The Avenues – Bahrain.

Phase two of the shopping and entertainment destination will add a leasable area of approximately 40,000 square metres and will include 218 stores and restaurants, two entertainment zones, a supermarket, and a basement car park with 1,330 parking spaces.

The combined gross leasable area of both phases will be approximately 77,500 sqm.

A statement said: “The new phase will include new beautifully-designed districts which promise to provide visitors with a modern and exciting shopping experience, namely The Forum, Grand Plaza, Electra, The Souk, as well as an expansion of Grand Avenue which is currently very popular and a favourite of local and international visitors. Each district will have its unique character expressed through its architectural style inspired by modern design concepts.”

The project will expand the public promenade by an additional 600m west along Bahrain Bay, becoming the largest entertainment centre facing the sea with a total length of approximately 1.3km.

Phase II is scheduled to complete by Q4 2023, having successfully obtained the necessary approvals from government authorities for reclamation and piling works as well as the service re-routing during the third quarter of 2021, which will last seven to nine months, where both contracts are valued at BD8m ($21.3m).