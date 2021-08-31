Dubai developer sees surge in South Asian investors following flights restart

Dubai-based Azizi Developments has reported a surge in the number of Indian and Pakistani investors since flights between the two countries were resumed in early August.

The rise in sales to Indian nationals has been registered at more than 25 percent in the period, while sales to investors from Pakistan have increased by over 30 percent in August, compared to the previous month.

The most popular developments among Indian and Pakistani nationals were Riviera, Al Furjan, Aliyah and Mina, the developer said in a statement.

Farhad Azizi, CEO at Azizi Developments, said: “The UAE has become an example of efficient response to the pandemic and we are proud to call it our home. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, the UAE’s response has been nothing but an example of efficiency, a lesson to all in crisis management – this confidence is being reciprocated and the recent surge in the number of buyers from India and Pakistan are a reiteration of this fact.

“The surge also reflects how well we, as a developer and as a nation, have done in catering to investor’s needs. We are now looking forward to a successful and lucrative future for all of our stakeholders.”

Mirwais Azizi (pictured above), founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, added: “We are delighted to see the recent increase in the number of buyers for our world-class developments and welcome our dear friends from India and Pakistan with open arms… The surge in sales reflects the confidence the UAE oozes as a country and the quality of product we offer as a developer.”

One of the projects seeing the surge in South Asian investors is Riviera, Azizi’s flagship development in Dubai which is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with 16,000 residences upon its completion.

It features three districts – an extensive retail boulevard, the lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space. Riviera is also host to the world’s second largest lagoon.