Dubai developer to build new HQ amid continuing growth plan

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced it is to develop its new offices in MBR City, Dubai, as it continues to expand operations.

The new office building, which is planned to be 10 storeys tall, will be capable of accommodating all of Azizi Developments’ 800+ current employees, as well as an additional 400+ planned joiners.

Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “Despite last year’s challenges, we are proud to now see our firm grow month on month in terms of sales, construction pace, customer happiness and employees.

“The UAE’s outstanding response to the Covid-19 pandemic was an exemplification of its safety, stability, innovation and welcoming nature it allowed the emirates to shine on the international stage and attract more foreign direct investment, business and tourism a growth trajectory that we are witnessing firsthand and are proud to be a part of. Our new office space will be a testament to our commitment to and confidence in Dubai, our home.”

Farhad Azizi (pictured below), CEO at Azizi Developments, added: “We had rented our office spaces since the inception of Azizi Developments, but the time has come to expand our headcount, grow our business, and solidify our purpose here to catalyse the growth and development of the UAE by enriching the lives of those residing, living, and working here.

“As an important, contributing force to the economy, and in line with our sales success and financial health, it is only right that we also develop and reside in our very own building. We look forward to begin with the construction of our headquarters and will share more updates in due course.”

Azizi’s new office space will be built close to Riviera, its flagship master-planned community in the heart of MBR City.

Riviera features three districts – an extensive retail boulevard, the lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast social space.

In June, Azizi Developments announced the addition of a 2.7km-long crystal lagoon to Riviera, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community.

Azizi currently has about 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.