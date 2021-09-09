How Dubai is the first country in the Middle East to adopt robotics for lift installation

In a sector not known for its innovation, Swiss multinational company Schindler has developed the world’s first Robotic Installation System for Elevators (RISE), which made its Middle East debut in Dubai, specifically in DMCC’s first super-tall tower, Uptown Dubai.

Uptown Dubai will have 14 elevators installed in it, each of which requires 9,000 holes to be drilled into the shaft to place them, a normally labour-intensive and mindless task, explained Urs Puntener, director of global fulfillment at Schindler.

But the escalator and elevator manufacturer company’s RISE systems – a self-climbing, autonomous robotic system able to conduct installation work in an elevator shaft – reduces installation-time by 10 percent for every 100 metres, explained Puntener.

RISE is one of the latest tech-innovations that Schindler has brought to the construction industry, which tends to be slow in adopting technology, especially in the Middle East.

Puntener, however, said this is gradually changing. “Uptown Dubai is one of our iconic projects, which we are working on with our customer Bisex (Brussels-based construction company), and we have chosen to use RISE because it is a very strong innovation for the construction industry,” said Puntener.

“Construction, today, it goes much faster than before. Ten years ago, it took a week or two to finish one floor of construction but now, the fastest builders can do this in four days. The market is changing and the requirements from the customer side are changing, so we had to be a little bit more innovative and look at how we can accelerate the program; the robot definitely addresses this,” he continued.

Uptown Dubai is the first tower to use Schindler’s RISE.

One of the benefits of robotically installed elevators, explained Puntener, is that it promotes workforce health and safety, since it doesn’t require human intervention and therefore labourers are not exposed to the dust and heat.

“The other benefit is the quality and precision of the installation, when done by robots versus humans, and the third is efficiency as a whole,” he continued.

While Uptown Dubai is the first tower to use RISE, Puntener said several of their regional customers have contacted them for the system and they are looking at where they will be deploying it next.

Schindler’s RISE has been used in ten projects across Europe since its inception in 2020, including in the Varso Tower in Warsaw, the tallest skyscraper in the European Union.

Uptown Dubai is on schedule for completion in early 2022. The 81-storey building will stand at 340 metres and feature 188 luxury hotel rooms and suites, exclusive restaurants, health spas, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices with large efficient floor plates, and 229 branded residences.