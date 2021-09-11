AD Ports Group and CMA CGM Group to invest AED570m in new Khalifa Port terminal

AD Ports Group and CMA CGM Group will invest AED570 million ($154m) in a new terminal in Khalifa Port as part of a new 35-year concession agreement.

The new terminal will be the first semi-automated container port in the GCC, and it will be managed by a joint venture owned by CMA CGM’s subsidiary CMA Terminals (with a 70 percent stake) and AD Ports Group (30 percent stake).

“One of the key factors that has greatly contributed to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE has been our stable economic environment that is ripe for foreign investment. Coupled with competitive free zone and business engagement initiatives that aid foreign businesses in establishing a presence in the country with ease, the UAE has become a key investment destination among many of the world’s leading players seeking to extend their reach into the Middle East,” said Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, chairman of AD Ports Group.

With construction starting in 2021, the new terminal is set to be handed over in 2024 with, in phase 1, an initial quay length of 800 metres and an estimated annual capacity of 1.8 million TEUs. AD Ports Group will be responsible for developing a wide range of supporting marine works and infrastructure. This includes up to a total of 1,200 metres of quay wall, a 3,800-metre breakwater, a fully built-out rail platform, and 700,000sqm of terminal yard.

“As well as driving increased trade volumes through our port and elevating the UAE’s economic development, we expect the facility’s capacity and added trade links with other high-profile port destinations will drive investment into local businesses and our industrial zones, fast-track the development of key sectors including manufacturing and logistics, and raise demand for manpower,” Al Ahbabi said.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ portfolio comprises 11 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones within Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and Higher Corporation for Specialised Economic Zones.

Established in 2006, Abu Dhabi Ports is estimated to contribute 13.6 percent of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economic growth, according to the company’s website.

In 2020, Abu Dhabi Ports reported revenues of AED3.4bn, a growth of AED 0.7bn (24 percent) compared to 2019, despite the Covid-19 impact.

“With the addition of another leading worldwide shipping group company, will make Khalifa Port a hub for three of the world’s top four shipping companies. This addition creates opportunities to open trade routes to new markets in Europe, Africa, Western Asia, and South Asia. At home, we expect the presence of the shipping line terminal, which will link directly to Khalifa Port’s upcoming rail terminal and utilise its services, to accelerate trade flows moving in and out of the UAE, while also encouraging CMA CGM Group’s customers to consider establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group.

CMA CGM will gain a new regional hub in the port and will enable them to expand services between Abu Dhabi and South Asia, Western Asia, East Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean as well as the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.

Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and chief executive officer of the CMA CGM Group, said “The ambitious project we are launching today in Abu Dhabi marks an important milestone in CMA CGM’s development strategy in the region. This state-of-the-art terminal will contribute to enhancing Khalifa Port’s position as a leading global hub and to boosting the region’s economy, accelerating trade flows in and out of Abu Dhabi.”