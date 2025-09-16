Abu Dhabi approves 30m sqm of new projects in record urban growth surge

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that more than 30 million square metres of Gross Floor Area (GFA) were approved across the emirate between January and June 2025.

The milestone represents a 133 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024, marking one of the fastest urban development trajectories in the emirate.

The approvals span:

Residential neighbourhoods

Commercial districts

Healthcare facilities

Educational facilities

Hospitality zones

Industrial zones

Integrated mixed-use communities

Major Abu Dhabi projects approved

Collectively, these projects are expected to enhance economic opportunities, attract new investment, and improve quality of life for residents across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, said: “We are not merely approving buildings, we are shaping communities. These approvals reflect Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to create vibrant neighbourhoods, attract international investment, and deliver an exceptional standard of living.”

The Department reaffirmed that by maintaining this pace of growth, the emirate is positioning itself as a global model of sustainable, resilient, and people-centric city planning.