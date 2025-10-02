Abu Dhabi’s NMDC Group secures $610mn contract in the Philippines

Abu Dhabi’s NMDC Group , a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, has been awarded the contract for large-scale dredging and land reclamation activities in Manila Bay, Philippines, by Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) for a total value of US$610.1 million.

NMDC Group will undertake a 30-month project to reclaim approximately 130 hectares as part of a groundbreaking project to build a new eco-friendly, waterfront city. The scope covers sand supply, dredging and reclamation, vertical drains installation, vibro compaction, and rock placement.

The award marks NMDC Group’s first large-scale project in the Philippines, adding to its growing portfolio in Asia which includes several projects across Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

NMDC Group enters Philippines market with $610.1 million project

Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, commented: “By entering the dynamic Philippines market, NMDC Group continues to expand its operational presence in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic push towards diversified, global growth.

“We take pride in applying NMDC Group’s world-class expertise to contribute to innovative, sustainable projects, which create value for communities and industries alike.”

Manuel S Gonzales, President of Pasay Harbor City Corporation, added: “We are delighted to work with NMDC Group, a globally renowned entity that has an unparalleled multi-jurisdiction track record of successful, innovative projects. We look forward to partnering with NMDC to fulfill our vision of creating a new eco-friendly, waterfront city.”

The Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBI. It implements the reclamation, development, design, and construction of the 265-hectare Harbor City Project in Pasay City. PHCC is the Project Developer of the Harbor City Project, which is being undertaken through a public-private partnership with the Pasay City Government.