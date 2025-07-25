Al Ain Club signs 30-year deal for community development project

Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club has announced a 30-year partnership with SPOX Investments for what the club describes as the largest social development investment in its history.

The agreement centres on the redevelopment of Al Ain Club’s Al Amerah branch into a community hub.

Al Ain Club’s landmark community hub project

SPOX Investments specialises in sustainable community development, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement, adding that the partnership will transform the Al Amerah branch into a destination that serves residents across all community segments.

The redevelopment plans include retail outlets, dining spaces, community medical clinics, and a multi-purpose centre for events and activities.

Interactive sports and entertainment zones for families and youth will also form part of the development.

The project aims to create a community hub that combines services with public activities.

Khalifa Al Mazrouei, vice chairman of the board and managing director of Al Ain Club, spoke at a press conference about the initiative.

Al Mazrouei said: “The Al Amerah Development Project is not simply a construction initiative — it brings our vision to life by turning the Club into a service platform that enhances people’s daily lives. This long-term partnership reflects our belief in institutional community development and our confidence in SPOX as a trusted partner. The 30-year duration of this agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainable impact.”

Ahmed Goma’a Al Shamsi, vice chairman of the board at SPOX Investments, outlined the reasoning behind the investment decision.

Al Shamsi added: “Al Ain’s strong community spirit and growing demand for modern amenities make it an ideal place to invest. This partnership with the football club creates a vibrant hub that supports local life, drives economic growth, and delivers lasting value for both the community and our investors.”

Nazeel Juvale, CEO of Al Ain Club, positioned the partnership within the club’s development strategy.

Juvale explained: “This is more than a partnership; it is a long-term investment in Al Ain’s social infrastructure. This transformational project reinforces Al Ain Club’s strategy to expand its sporting legacy into a broader developmental and social role, setting a national benchmark for integrated, sustainable community initiatives.”

The project will commence in the coming weeks. Delivery is planned in phases to ensure community access and impact occur within set timeframes.