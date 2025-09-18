Arada awards $593.6mn construction contract for Madar Mall in Sharjah

Arada has selected Dubai-based United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC) to construct Madar Mall, the retail and entertainment destination at the centre of the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah.

The AED2.18 billion contract encompasses the complete construction of the mall. Work begins immediately, with completion scheduled for December 2028.

UNEC, established in 1976, operates as one of the UAE’s contractors with a track record of delivering projects across the GCC..

Madar Mall spans a built-up area of 3.9 million square feet and serves as the anchor attraction and phase of Madar, the family entertainment district at Aljada.

Zaha Hadid Architects designed the district, conceptualising the moment a water droplet strikes the earth’s surface, captured in an array of elliptical buildings surrounded by green landscaping.

The mall extends over 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) across three floors.

Facilities include an 11-screen cinema, an ice rink, a public square containing dancing fountains, a flagship fitness centre, a central observation tower with a restaurant at the top, 80 dining outlets and over 400 shops.

“Madar Mall is a transformational new destination for Sharjah and the wider UAE. With its exceptional design, attractions and family experience, this project will set a new benchmark for integrated leisure and lifestyle. It is not only a place to shop and dine, but also a hub for culture, recreation and social connection — a destination where residents and visitors alike can gather, explore, and enjoy the very best of what Aljada has to offer,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada said in a statement.

“This is the largest single contract we have ever awarded, and we are pleased to partner with UNEC, a contractor with a strong record of delivering high-quality projects at scale, to bring this vision to life,” Alkhoshaibi added.

“We are proud to have been chosen to deliver such a landmark project in partnership with Arada. Madar Mall is set to redefine the shopping and leisure landscape in the UAE, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to ensure this becomes a world-class destination,” Eng Abdulhalim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC explained.

Upon completion, Madar Mall expects to welcome 20 million visitors annually, cementing Aljada’s position as the UAE’s mixed-use community and strengthening Sharjah’s reputation as a hub for culture, commerce and family life.

The mall will complement existing attractions at Madar, including the region’s skate park, the Zad food district, a trampoline park, adventure playgrounds and the Wellfit Madar gym.

Aljada currently houses 20,000 people and features over 25,000 homes alongside retail, entertainment, sports, education, wellness, hospitality and commercial assets.

The megaproject provides access within minutes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Dhaid Road, Sharjah International Airport, and the Etihad Rail station, reshaping Sharjah’s urban landscape.