Arada awards AED 618mn contract for Anantara Sharjah Residences and Resort

Arada has awarded an AED 618 million construction contract for the development of Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences, a luxury seafront destination on Al Heera Beach in Sharjah.

Intermass Engineering & Contracting has been appointed to undertake the works over a 24-month construction period.

Preliminary enabling and foundation works have already been completed, with construction activity now progressing on site. The development will comprise a luxury Anantara hotel alongside 128 branded residences.

Owned and developed by Arada and operated by Minor Hotels, the Anantara Sharjah Residences and Resort will feature distinctive architecture including a signature gateway designed to trace the path of the sun.

The complex is located on the north-eastern edge of Al Heerah Beach, a popular tourist area with 3.5 kilometres of beachfront featuring jogging and cycling tracks as well as diverse dining options.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This contract will bring one of Sharjah’s most distinctive luxury destinations to life on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. With its exceptional architecture and beachfront setting, the Anantara Sharjah complex will elevate the emirate’s appeal to international travellers and discerning homeowners.”

The branded residences will range from one- to four-bedroom units, including duplex penthouses with rooftop pools and private balconies. All units will feature high-quality flooring, stylish work surfaces, premium white goods, generous living spaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto balconies with impressive views.

Shared amenities will include five signature restaurants, a beachfront infinity pool, the Anantara Spa, a kids’ club, meeting rooms, an events hall, and separate male and female gyms.