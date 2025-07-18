Diriyah awards $1.53bn contract to build landmark arena and office district

Diriyah Company has awarded a $1.53bn (SR5.75bn) contract to China Harbour Engineering Company for the construction of the Arena Block, a landmark district that will feature the 20,000-seat Diriyah Arena, three mixed-use office buildings, and a multi-level parking facility.

Set within Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing cultural capital, the Diriyah Arena will span approximately 74,000sq m of gross floor area, offering a versatile venue for global concerts, sporting events, esports tournaments, exhibitions, and large-scale live shows.

Designed by international architecture firm HKS Inc., the arena blends Najdi heritage architecture with modern design, drawing inspiration from the natural rock formations surrounding Diriyah.

Diriyah construction contract

With a seating capacity to match the world’s top venues, the space aims to enhance community well-being and attract both residents and tourists.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “The iconic Diriyah Arena will be a landmark entertainment complex in Diriyah that reinforces the City of Earth’s growing global role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s artistic and cultural future, in alignment with Vision 2030.

“By attracting both residents and global visitors to experience world-class sports and performances, the Diriyah Arena firmly demonstrates our commitment to creating a world-leading gathering place.

“It also highlights the rapid progress we are making in developing a diverse range of assets across the Diriyah project.”

What’s Included in the $1.53bn arena block:

Diriyah Arena: A 20,000-seat multi-purpose indoor venue

Mixed-use spaces covering 114,000sq m, designed by John McAslan + Partners Parking facility: More than 4,000 spaces to support arena and office access

More than 4,000 spaces to support arena and office access Smart infrastructure: Cutting-edge design and sustainability integration

This latest contract award highlights Diriyah Company’s rapid development momentum in 2025. It follows a $202.2m (SR758.5m) excavation contract also awarded to China Harbour Engineering in December 2024, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s partnership with leading international firms.

“We are deeply proud to be part of this visionary development,” said Yang Zhiyuan, CEO of China Harbour Engineering Company (Middle East). “We’re bringing global expertise to ensure timely delivery of this world-class venue.”

Yang Zhiyuan, CEO of China Harbour Engineering Company, said: “This award marks a significant milestone for CHEC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CHEC will bring to the project a wealth of global experience, technical expertise, and a proven track record in delivering the complex.

“We will mobilise the best resources and talents from across our international network and strive for excellence to ensure the successful and timely delivery of this world-class Arena.

“We remain committed to delivering excellence in support of Vision 2030. We are deeply proud to be part of it.”

The Arena will complement a growing portfolio of iconic cultural assets in the city, including:

The Royal Opera House

Nine museums and academies

Architecture inspired by the UNESCO-listed At-Turaif site

Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the 14sq km development will eventually house 100,000 residents, generate 178,000 jobs, and contribute an estimated $18.6bn (SR70bn) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP annually.