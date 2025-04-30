Drake & Scull subsidiary wins $58.5mn wastewater treatment project in Jordan

Passavant Energy & Environment, a subsidiary of Dubai Financial Market-listed Drake and Scull International , has been awarded the contract for the design, construction, and operation of the North Balqa Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The North Balqa project will significantly enhance wastewater treatment infrastructure in the north-eastern Balqa Governorate. Once fully operational, the facility will have a treatment capacity of 54,000 cubic meters per day, with the first phase delivering a daily capacity of 36,000 cubic meters.

The North Balqa project scope includes design and engineering; supply and delivery of equipment; testing and commissioning; and one year of operation and maintenance that will follow the first phase.

The Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), chose Passavant for the project, which is valued at JOD41.5 million (approximately AED215 million/US$58.5 million). The project is financed by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the European Union’s Neighborhood Investment Platform (EU-NIP).

It will feature cutting-edge technology to convert waste into electrical energy, reinforcing Jordan’s long-term sustainability and energy efficiency objectives.

Muin El Saleh, Group CEO of Drake & Scull International, commented: “This project reflects our commitment to driving environmental sustainability through innovation. With a proven track record in executing water and wastewater projects across Asia, Africa, and Europe, Passavant brings global expertise to this vital initiative.”

The project includes an integrated wastewater treatment plant, a terminal pumping station, effluent treatment units, sludge treatment tanks, water distribution pipelines, and an advanced odour control system. The treated effluent will be transferred to the King Talal Dam, supporting agricultural reuse in the Jordan Valley.

Mokhtar Haddad, Director of Passavant Energy & Environment, added: “Being selected as the main contractor for this strategic project is a testament to Passavant’s global reputation for excellence in water and wastewater treatment solutions.

“This award reflects our unwavering commitment to engineering innovation, operational reliability, and environmental stewardship. We are proud to contribute to Jordan’s national goals of sustainable resource management and look forward to delivering a facility that sets new benchmarks for efficiency, resilience, and long-term impact.”

Drake & Scull did not provide details on the project’s scheduled completion in a filing with DFM.