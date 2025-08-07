Dubai construction booms with 30,000 permits issued in H1 2025 as built-up area surges past 5.5 million sqm

Dubai’s construction sector is experiencing a powerful surge, with more than 30,000 building permit applications processed in the first half of 2025, marking a 20 per cent increase year-on-year, according to Dubai Municipality.

The licensed built-up area exceeded 5.5 million square metres, all approved for immediate execution.

Notably, July alone accounted for 1 million square metres, underscoring the sector’s accelerating momentum.

Dubai construction boom

Investor appetite remains robust across Dubai’s key property segments. Multi-storey commercial and investment buildings made up 45 per cent of the total licensed area, while residential villas accounted for 40 per cent, surpassing 2 million square metres.

The remainder—15 per cent—comprised industrial and public buildings.

Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “These figures reinforce Dubai’s status as one of the world’s foremost construction destinations. The sector’s steady growth reflects the Emirate’s sustainable economic trajectory and underlines the Municipality’s commitment to advancing the sector with smart, sustainable solutions.

“By streamlining processes and embracing innovation and digital transformation, we continue to drive the Emirate forward in its mission to become the best city in the world to live and work in.”

Key to this growth is the “Build in Dubai” digital platform, which has significantly accelerated permit processing by integrating Building Information Modelling (BIM) into its automated audit system.

This has improved submission quality, reduced errors, and enabled faster turnaround for consultants and contractors.

The Municipality continues to enforce strict adherence to the Building Code, green building regulations, and universal design standards, ensuring accessibility and environmental sustainability.

To support ongoing innovation, the Municipality Academy offers weekly training programmes for engineers, equipping them with the digital and technical skills needed to align with the city’s urban development vision.