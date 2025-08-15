Dubai construction inspections surge 36% in 2025 as sustainability efforts hit new milestone

Dubai Municipality has ramped up its oversight of the emirate’s building sector, completing more than 25,000 field inspections in the first half of 2025 — a 36 per cent jump compared to the same period last year.

The inspections covered more than 18,800 active construction sites with a combined built-up area of more than 36 million square metres, up 11 per cent year-on-year, reflecting Dubai’s continued expansion in real estate and infrastructure.

The Municipality reported a 96 per cent compliance rate, underscoring its push to ensure safety, quality, and sustainability in line with Dubai’s ambition to be the world’s smartest and most sustainable city in construction.

Dubai construction inspections

Between January and June, 1,669 building completion certificates were issued, up 30 per cent from 2024, adding nearly 2 million square metres of new residential, commercial, and industrial space.

This included:

1,484 villas

74 multi-storey buildings

60 industrial facilities

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality places great emphasis on precise engineering oversight of construction activities, considering it a key tool to regulate the sector and elevate its standards, in line with our unwavering commitment to developing it into the world’s smartest and most sustainable.

“We aim to provide a safe and sustainable construction environment, applying the highest quality and safety standards at all stages, which contribute to enhancing residents’ quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub in construction and building.

“Today, Dubai is not just a rapidly developing city — it is a global platform offering a sustainable model for future urban development. We remain committed to pursuing this ambitious vision, working hand in hand with our partners in the construction sector to drive sustainability, excellence, and innovation.”

Sustainability remains central to Dubai’s construction strategy. In the first half of 2025, more than 1.5 million cubic metres of green concrete were used, while 16.4 million cubic metres of soil were recycled — equivalent to filling 6,500 Olympic swimming pools.

The Municipality also issued 4,222 sand transport and supply permits and approved 1,126 free sand requests for Emirati citizens building private villas.

These measures form part of a wider vision to streamline building procedures, enhance governance, and maintain legislative flexibility, reinforcing the emirate’s appeal as a global investment hub in the construction sector.