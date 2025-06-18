Dubai real estate: Meraas awards $123m construction contract for Central Park Plaza

Dubai’s Meraas has awarded a contract worth more than AED450m ($123m) to Naresco Contracting for construction works on the Central Park Plaza residential development.

This latest addition to City Walk is slated to be handed over in Q3 2027.

The project includes residential complex towers A and B, with 23 and 20 floors respectively, comprising 212 apartments.

Central Park Plaza in Dubai

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Central Park Plaza at City Walk is an ideal destination offering a new level of modern lifestyle in the heart of Dubai. This embodies our commitment to developing upscale destinations that prioritize community life and well-being.”