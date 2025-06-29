Dubai suspends 2 engineering firms, announces major upgrade to contractor evaluation system

Dubai Municipality has suspended two engineering consultancy offices from licensing any new projects for six months, following violations of professional regulations, licensing terms, and ethical standards.

The decision was made by the Committee of Registration and Licensing the Practice of Engineering Consultancy and Contracting and aims to protect the interests of property owners and developers across the emirate.

The action is part of the municipality’s broader regulatory role, which includes routine field inspections to ensure that engineering consultancies adhere to approved legal and professional standards.

Dubai construction sector

These inspections are conducted regularly to maintain quality, accountability, and safety in Dubai’s booming construction sector.

In parallel, Dubai Municipality has announced an ambitious plan to revamp the evaluation system used to assess contracting companies and engineering consultancy offices, with new criteria to take effect at the start of 2026.

The updated framework will be built around a more holistic and performance-driven model, incorporating metrics such as:

Financial solvency

Emiratisation rates

Social responsibility contributions

Project delivery timelines

Innovation in design and implementation

Owner satisfaction based on detailed feedback

The system will be implemented through the Build in Dubai (BID) platform, where stakeholders can also participate in performance surveys, increasing transparency and trust across the sector.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the new system reflects the municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of construction work in Dubai.

It also aims to foster a culture of professional excellence and advance the standards of this vital sector in line with international best practices.

She said: “The evaluation system for contractors and consultancy offices serves as a key driver for improving performance and quality. It also reflects our commitment at Dubai Municipality to providing property owners and developers with comprehensive data on consultants and contractors, helping them select the most suitable firms for their projects”.

The municipality will collaborate with contracting firms and consultancy offices through engagement sessions to gather feedback before the new system is finalised.