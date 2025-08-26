Dubai warns firms over villa construction costs

Dubai Municipality announced that it has issued warnings to a number of engineering consultancy offices after detecting professional practices involving exaggerated structural designs for citizens’ villas.

The violations were found to contravene the Dubai Building Code, resulting in unnecessary increases in construction costs without any proven engineering need.

This step reflects the Municipality’s commitment to regulating the construction sector and ensuring compliance with approved standards.

Dubai construction warning

The move follows earlier circulars sent to all consultancy offices in the emirate mandating strict adherence to the Dubai Building Code and approved engineering requirements.

The aim, officials said, is to guarantee structural efficiency without unjustified design inflation, thereby reducing financial burdens on property owners while safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Compliance with the Dubai Building Code is a professional and ethical responsibility before being a regulatory obligation.

“Its objective is to strike a balance between construction quality and reduced costs. We remain committed to monitoring the practices of consultancy offices and contractors to ensure compliance with approved requirements, limiting excessive use of construction materials — including steel — and preventing citizens from bearing unjustified additional costs.

“This ensures structural efficiency, reduces expenses without compromising safety and quality, and applies best practices to guarantee a safe and sustainable construction environment.”

The Municipality confirmed that repeated violations would negatively affect an office’s annual evaluation and could lead to disciplinary measures in line with applicable laws and regulations.

Earlier this year, the Municipality suspended two engineering consultancy offices and barred them from licensing new projects for six months after detecting violations of regulations and professional ethics — actions deemed harmful to the interests of property owners and developers.

By reinforcing adherence to the Dubai Building Code, the Municipality continues to advance the emirate’s construction sector, strengthen competitiveness, and cut unnecessary costs.