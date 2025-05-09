Emirates Stallions’ Decovision expands into Saudi Arabia

Emirates Stallions Group, an IHC company operating across workforce solutions, construction and real estate sectors, announced the expansion of its subsidiary Decovision into Saudi Arabia through the launch of a new branch.

Decovision is a premier provider of interior design, fit-out contracting and engineering services.

The launch of the new branch reflects Decovision’s ongoing commitment to bringing world-class design and turnkey interior solutions closer to its clients in the Kingdom, the company said.

The Saudi market, driven by ambitious national transformation programmes and growing demand for premium lifestyle and commercial spaces, presents a robust opportunity for growth and innovation, it added.

The strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Decovision’s regional growth journey, reinforcing its presence across the GCC and supporting the Group’s broader vision of regional and international expansion.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said the company is excited to establish a strong operational presence in Saudi Arabia, a market that aligns perfectly with its growth ambitions and service capabilities.

The move is in line with Emirates Stallions Group’s long-term strategy to strengthen its subsidiaries’ footprint and capabilities, enabling them to capture new opportunities and enhance value creation across diverse markets.

Established in 2003, Decovision has successfully executed prestigious projects such as the Presidential Palace, Royal Atlantis Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and Edition Hotel & Hilton Conrad Hotel, along with a distinguished portfolio of other landmark developments across the region.