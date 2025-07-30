Knight Frank bullish on Egypt as project pipeline valued at $565.5bn

With a pipeline of future projects valued at more than US$565.5 billion and projects worth an estimated US$120 billion currently under construction, Egypt is now the third-largest construction market in the MENA region and is enjoying robust growth.

A new report, called Egypt’s Construction Landscape 2025, by Knight Frank, the global property consultancy, said the outlook for the sector is exceptionally strong, with substantial long-term opportunities concentrated primarily in the chemical, construction, power and transport sectors.

Egypt’s booming construction and real estate

Analysis of contract awards over the past decade reveals a market driven by a consistent volume of traditional construction projects, encompassing everything from residential buildings to commercial complexes, coupled with periodic mega-projects in the energy and transport sectors.

Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Research, MENA, commented: “The health of Egypt’s construction sector, and the volume of upcoming opportunities, provides a strategic long-term horizon for both local and international investors.

“The sheer scale of this planned development underscores the nation’s commitment to ambitious infrastructure and urban expansion, aiming to accommodate its rapidly growing population and enhance its economic competitiveness on the global stage.”

However, many of the future projects are early-stage, with 51 per cent currently in the study phase, and 39 per cent in the design phase. So, the potential for future contracts is immense, but the immediate opportunities lie predominantly in specialised planning, feasibility studies and pre-construction services.

Zeinab Adel, Partner – Head of Egypt, Knight Frank, added: “Navigating Egypt’s dynamic local market and macro-economic landscape requires a proactive and informed approach to mitigate inherent project risks, especially when evaluating early-stage opportunities.

“Investors looking to capitalise on Egypt’s construction landscape are advised to partner with experienced local consultants who are well-versed in the country’s regulatory frameworks, supply chain dynamics and cultural nuances to mitigate risk and optimise returns.”

The country’s real estate market is driven by a rising population, mega-developments such as the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein, and growing interest from regional and international investors. Residential prices have risen by more than 16.5 per cent year-on-year, and as of Q2 2025, the average sales price reached EGP115,000 psm (US$2,359) in Sheilkh Zayed and EGP98,000 psm (US$2,010) in New Cairo across 170 projects.

New Cairo is the clear leader in Egypt’s office market, accounting for 73 per cent of Cairo’s current and future office stock. The average office sales price in New Cairo was EGP274,000 psm (US$5,620) in H1 2025, with premium office spaces selling for as much as EGP466,000 psm (US$9,558).

“The ongoing development of strategic mega-projects such as the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein continues to attract investment and create new urban hubs, reshaping Egypt’s demographic and economic map,” said Adel.

“These latest figures underscore the attractiveness of the real estate market to both end-users and speculative investors, and the impressive future pipeline is expected to sustain this growth trajectory.”