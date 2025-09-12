Marjan completes infrastructure at RAK Central development in Ras Al Khaimah

Marjan , the freehold property developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has finished infrastructure works at RAK Central, its mixed-use commercial development in the northern emirate.

The company has appointed Middle East Construction Group ALEC as the main contractor for RAK Central HQ Office Complex, marking a milestone in the development of Ras Al Khaimah’s business hub, a ‘Work-Live-Play’ destination in alignment with RAK Vision 2030.

The integrated destination for living and business spans 3.1 million sq.ft of land with 8.37 million sq. ft. of gross floor area and is now ready for activation by investors and sub-developers.

RAK Central business hub ready for investors as infrastructure phase finishes in Northern Emirates

Comprehensive wet and dry services, including stormwater, sewerage, firefighting, irrigation, potable water, electrical networks and street lighting, are operational.

Roads, cycle tracks, landscaping and green spaces with hundreds of trees have been completed.

Sub-developers are scheduled to commence commercial, residential, retail and hospitality projects with RAK Central HQ set for completion in Q1 2027.

“With the completion of infrastructure works and onboarding of global contractors, RAK Central has progressed into a new activation phase. The involvement of leading developers reinforces our vision to create a world-class hub that brings together business, lifestyle and tourism, enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a compelling destination for international investors and families alike,” Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan said in a statement.

RAK Central is a business district designed to be the commercial nucleus of Ras Al Khaimah, offering 100 per cent foreign ownership, low taxation and high yield potential. The development’s location and design position it as one of the investment zones in the region.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street, with views of Al Hamra Golf Club and the Arabian Gulf, RAK Central offers access to the E-11 highway, with ongoing expansions enhancing connectivity.

Designed as a work-live-play district, RAK Central features Grade A offices, residences, hotels, retail and a Town Square with amenities.

The LEED Gold certified office buildings offer dual licensing and investor frameworks and will be managed under a hospitality-driven model to ensure quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.

Since its announcement in January 2024, RAK Central plots have sold out. The masterplan offers three million square feet of rentable office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, four hotels with a capacity surpassing 1,000 keys, multiple parks and green spaces, retail and entertainment facilities and interconnected buildings with over 1,000 parking spaces for visitors.

RAK Central is open to welcome international investors, corporations and residents to Ras Al Khaimah’s new address.