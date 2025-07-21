MERED launches new summer internship for architecture, real estate graduates

International real estate developer MERED has launched its Summer Internship Programme as part of its broader Iconic Talents & Iconic Legends initiative.

The programme offers students and recent graduates a project-based learning experience within one of the fastest-growing real estate markets.

The initiative is open to individuals studying or graduating in disciplines such as architecture, engineering, sales, project management, finance, and government relations. Participants will work with MERED’s in-house teams and engage with its network of international partners, including Pininfarina, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), Mirage, Sera Group, and others.

MERED launches summer internship programme

Interns will be exposed to all phases of real estate development, from concept and design to construction and operations.

This internship programme is part of a wider effort by MERED to engage with talent across various fields.

Earlier this year, the Iconic Talents & Iconic Legends programme launched with the signing of international padel athletes, including former World No. 1 Maxi Sánchez, the world-ranked duo Alex Arroyo and Edu Alonso, Fran Guerrero, and Barcelona-based players Toni Bueno and Marc Quílez.

The programme also supports motorsports talent Ivan Ekelchik, who has participated in GT4 championships and the GT World Challenge Europe.

In parallel with the internship programme, MERED is sponsoring the first edition of the Pininfarina Academy Summer School.

The two-week initiative brings together 12 international students and young professionals in architecture, interior design, and product design for an educational experience led by Pininfarina.

“The UAE is a thriving hub for ambitious talent from around the world, and MERED is proud to support the community through the talent program. This initiative gives young professionals the opportunity to engage directly with a development process that brings together globally renowned partners, forward-thinking design, and a deep understanding of what modern living truly requires. We are committed to cultivating talent that will leave a lasting impact on how people live and connect in this vibrant region,” Michael Belton, CEO of MERED said.

The launch comes as the UAE real estate sector continues to grow. According to Savills, off-plan properties accounted for 69 per cent of all residential transactions in the first quarter of 2025, with apartments making up 76 per cent of that share.

Dubai’s prime residential capital values are expected to increase by 8–10 per cent this year, ahead of cities such as London, New York, and Singapore.

Interns will be based at MERED’s headquarters in Dubai Internet City. They will work alongside design studios, engineering teams, and business units on projects including ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina.

The programme is designed to involve participants in decision-making processes and provide them with insight into global-standard real estate development.

Interested candidates can apply by sending their profiles to [email protected]. More information is available at mered.ae.