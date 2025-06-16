Nakheel awards $204m for Palm Jebel Ali infrastructure works

Dubai’s Nakheel has awarded three major contracts worth more than AED750m ($204m) to DBB Contracting LLC for the next phase of infrastructure works on Palm Jebel Ali .

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2026, these contracts mark a key milestone in one of Dubai’s most ambitious waterfront developments.

The announcement underlines Nakheel’s commitment to advancing Palm Jebel Ali’s transformation into a world-class residential and tourism destination.

Nakheel awards Palm Jebel Ali contracts

The newly awarded contracts will support development across Fronds A to G and the Spine District — two vital areas in the 13.4km-long island, which boasts more than 90km of coastline and 16 fronds.

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali plays a strategic role in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

As Dubai pushes forward with its vision to create a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali region, this mega-project is expected to set new global standards in luxury waterfront living.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Palm Jebel Ali exemplifies Dubai’s ambition to redefine global waterfront living through an innovative luxury lifestyle mega project. The iconic development is set to transform the city’s urban landscape in alignment with the leadership’s vision to create a world-class destination that will attract residents, tourists and investors.

“We are pleased to extend our association with DBB Contracting LLC, a partner whose proven expertise and unwavering dedication to quality will help ensure the successful delivery of this important project.”

Increasing international capital flows and high-value infrastructure investment in the emirate will support the surging demand for high-end housing assets in Dubai

The AED750m ($204m) investment will cover a wide range of infrastructure works including:

Excavation, backfilling, road and pavement construction on Fronds A–G

Utility works for 11kV power distribution and telecoms

Utility mains and connections across the Spine District

Major and secondary road networks

Rough grading for the DEWA power transmission line

DBB Contracting LLC — a trusted partner that has previously delivered infrastructure works on Palm Jebel Ali — will lead the operations.

Eugene Terreblanche, General Manager, DBB Contracting LCC, said: “DBB Contracting LCC is proud to be part of this landmark project and is excited to collaborate with Nakheel in shaping the future of Dubai. With our expertise and commitment to excellence, we look forward to bringing this visionary development to life.”