Oman launches construction digitisation drive to boost real estate standards

Oman has launched a wide-ranging initiative to digitise and regulate its construction sector, in a move aimed at boosting efficiency, fast-tracking approvals and setting the stage for a national building code.

According to the Oman Observer, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion signed four cooperation agreements with Sultan Qaboos University, the German University of Technology in Oman, the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) and eBinaa, a national digital services platform for construction.

Shahswar al Balushi, Adviser to the Minister for Construction and Engineering Consultancy, said the initiative is designed to “govern the sector end-to-end” and establish a Centre of Excellence focused on digital transformation.

“Every investor – whether in healthcare, tourism or industry – must first build,” al Balushi told the Observer. “Our job is to ensure that happens to the highest possible standard, with clear codes, digital processes and strong governance.”

Officials said the cooperation programmes will support training and research, encourage adoption of modern building methods, and align Omani practices with international standards. They also hope the move will create more opportunities for graduates entering the sector, improve productivity and reduce errors.

The construction industry is one of Oman’s largest employers, reliant on both Omani and expatriate talent.

Oman’s real estate trades reached $4.1 billion by the end of July 2025, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, highlighting the scale of activity the government’s digitisation push is seeking to support.