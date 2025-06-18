Pane and gain: Dubai Investments glass division shatters production record with 14.8 million sqm in 2024

Dubai Investments has reported record-breaking growth across its glass manufacturing portfolio, with production exceeding 14.8 million square meters in 2024.

The surge reflects increased demand from regional mega projects and the company’s continued investment in advanced, sustainable glass technologies.

Glass LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, oversees the group’s glass operations and includes:

Emirates Glass (EG)

Emirates Float Glass (EFG)

Saudi American Glass (SAG)

Dubai glass manufacturing

The three manufacturers serve the construction, architecture, transport, and energy sectors across the GCC and beyond.

Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, CEO, Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments, said: “The glass sector is a cornerstone of Dubai Investments’ industrial platform—driving significant growth and reinforcing the Group’s leadership in the GCC’s high-performance materials market.

“As the region advances through mega projects and places greater emphasis on sustainability, Dubai Investments glass businesses are well-positioned to lead through innovation and product excellence.

“Continuous investments in cutting-edge technologies are sharpening the Group’s competitive edge, enabling it to meet evolving industry needs while laying a strong foundation for long-term market leadership”.

Emirates Float Glass (EFG), the UAE’s only ICV-certified float glass manufacturer, produced over 12.6 million sqm of glass, reaching full production capacity in 2024 and exporting to five continents.

EFG is listed on Abu Dhabi’s Golden List for its contribution to national industrial development and is a key participant in the UAE’s Projects of the 50 and Abu Dhabi Local Content Program.

Emirates Glass (EG) reported an 8 per cent year-on-year production increase, contributing over 1.3 million sqm in 2024. Growth peaked at 28 per cent in December, thanks to investments in jumbo glass processing lines.

Meanwhile, Saudi American Glass (SAG) achieved a 13 per cent annual increase, producing 927,000 sqm—its highest-ever output. A 48 per cent spike in digitally printed architectural glass demand has driven the success of Elite Vitrage, SAG’s new artistic interior glass brand, with 57 per cent additional growth forecasted for 2025.

Together, the companies under Glass LLC export to over 35 global markets, including the GCC, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Dubai Investments continues to invest in automation, capacity expansion, and next-gen technologies, ensuring it remains a leading force in the region’s transition to sustainable infrastructure and advanced building materials.