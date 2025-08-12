By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inConstructionLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Riyadh bans most residential infrastructure work in evenings and weekend afternoons

Riyadh sets new working hours for residential infrastructure projects to cut noise and disruption

By Staff Writer
Riyadh real estate market
Riyadh is expected to absorb over 220,000 new residential units by 2030, increasing to more than 305,000 by 2034. Image: Shutterstock

Riyadh has banned work on noisy infrastructure projects in residential areas during evenings and early morning.

The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre (RIPC) has introduced new regulations limiting the permitted working hours for infrastructure activities in residential areas.

Under the updated Infrastructure Projects Code, work in sectors such as telecommunications, energy, water, sewage, and road construction will be allowed only between:

  • Sunday to Thursday: 7am to 6pm
  • Weekends: 7am to 1pm

Riyadh introduces new residential area rules

Any activity outside these hours will require an emergency permit.

The RIPC said the move is aimed at minimising disruptions for residents, ensuring greater comfort during non-working hours, and cutting noise pollution — particularly during evenings and weekends.

The updated Infrastructure Projects Code serves as a comprehensive regulatory and technical guide for infrastructure development in Riyadh. It outlines technical standards and coordination requirements for:

  • Government entities
  • Service agencies
  • Contractors
  • Consultants
  • Laboratories

By setting clear rules for planning, coordination, and execution, the RIPC aims to ensure infrastructure projects are efficiently managed while balancing development needs with community well-being.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.