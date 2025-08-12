Riyadh bans most residential infrastructure work in evenings and weekend afternoons

Riyadh has banned work on noisy infrastructure projects in residential areas during evenings and early morning.

The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre (RIPC) has introduced new regulations limiting the permitted working hours for infrastructure activities in residential areas.

Under the updated Infrastructure Projects Code, work in sectors such as telecommunications, energy, water, sewage, and road construction will be allowed only between:

Sunday to Thursday: 7am to 6pm

Weekends: 7am to 1pm

Riyadh introduces new residential area rules

Any activity outside these hours will require an emergency permit.

The RIPC said the move is aimed at minimising disruptions for residents, ensuring greater comfort during non-working hours, and cutting noise pollution — particularly during evenings and weekends.

The updated Infrastructure Projects Code serves as a comprehensive regulatory and technical guide for infrastructure development in Riyadh. It outlines technical standards and coordination requirements for:

Government entities

Service agencies

Contractors

Consultants

Laboratories

By setting clear rules for planning, coordination, and execution, the RIPC aims to ensure infrastructure projects are efficiently managed while balancing development needs with community well-being.