Riyadh begins mandatory enforcement of Infrastructure Projects Code

The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center has officially announced the start of mandatory implementation of the Infrastructure Projects Code, from Thursday.

The code establishes a unified regulatory and technical framework for all infrastructure works in the Riyadh region. It applies to government entities, utility service providers, contractors, consultants, and quality control laboratories, offering a standardised reference for planning, coordination, execution, and oversight of projects spanning telecommunications, energy, water, sanitation, roads, and more.

It covers both public and private sector developments across the capital, governorates, and rural areas.

The code aims to enhance coordination among stakeholders, unify standards, and improve the quality and safety of project implementation. It covers every phase of the infrastructure lifecycle from planning and permitting, to execution, safety protocols, environmental procedures, and site closure.

The regulations mandate strict adherence to safety and barrier standards, licensing requirements, site cleanliness, signage, dust and waste control, and guaranteed accessibility to homes and public facilities.

The framework is designed to improve compliance levels and worksite conditions while ensuring the safety of residents, pedestrians, and workers.

Contractors are required to provide safe pedestrian walkways, manage traffic movement, secure sites around the clock, install uniform signage, use warning lighting, clean sites daily, and keep all permits up to date.

Since its initial rollout in a non-mandatory advisory phase, the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center has conducted over 25 workshops and orientation sessions to introduce the code’s structure and key standards.

These sessions focused on reinforcing collaboration and enabling effective application of the code’s requirements.