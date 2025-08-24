Saudi construction costs increase in July 2025

The cost of building in Saudi Arabia has seen an increase in the past 12 months.

Saudi Arabia’s Construction Cost Index (CCI) increased 0.7 per cent year on year in July 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The uptick was driven by a 0.7 per cent rise in residential construction costs and a 0.6 per cent rise in non-residential costs.

Saudi construction costs

On a monthly basis, residential construction costs rose 0.4 per cent versus June 2025, while non-residential costs increased 0.5 per cent.

GASTAT said the index reflects price movements for construction inputs across 51 goods and services, with prices collected monthly from regions across the Kingdom. The base year is 2023.

Key numbers (July 2025):

CCI YoY: +0.7 per cent

Residential YoY: +0.7 per cent | MoM: +0.4 per cent

Non-residential YoY: +0.6 per cent | MoM: +0.5 per cent

The latest bulletin underscores steady input-cost pressures across both residential and non-residential segments as tracked by the national index.