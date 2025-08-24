by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inConstructionLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Saudi construction costs increase in July 2025

The cost of construction in Saudi Arabia saw year-on-year increases as residential prices rise

by Staff Writer
Teneo Bets Big on Middle East Infrastructure Saudi
The CP&I business will advise clients across the construction, real estate development and capital projects sector from offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Image: Shutterstock

The cost of building in Saudi Arabia has seen an increase in the past 12 months.

Saudi Arabia’s Construction Cost Index (CCI) increased 0.7 per cent year on year in July 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The uptick was driven by a 0.7 per cent rise in residential construction costs and a 0.6 per cent rise in non-residential costs.

Saudi construction costs

On a monthly basis, residential construction costs rose 0.4 per cent versus June 2025, while non-residential costs increased 0.5 per cent.

GASTAT said the index reflects price movements for construction inputs across 51 goods and services, with prices collected monthly from regions across the Kingdom. The base year is 2023.

Key numbers (July 2025):

  • CCI YoY: +0.7 per cent
  • Residential YoY: +0.7 per cent | MoM: +0.4 per cent
  • Non-residential YoY: +0.6 per cent | MoM: +0.5 per cent

The latest bulletin underscores steady input-cost pressures across both residential and non-residential segments as tracked by the national index.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.