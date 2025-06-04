Sharjah real estate: Kuwait developer awards $54mn infrastructure contract for Al Tay Hills project

Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT) has partnered with its subsidiary, IFA Hotels and Resorts, to award an AED198 million infrastructure contract to Darwish Engineering for the Al Tay Hills residential project in Sharjah.

The contract was executed through Qaryat Al Nakheel Real Estate, which serves as the project’s executive arm and operates as a subsidiary of Kuwait Real Estate.

Darwish Engineering, a construction firm based in the UAE, will handle the design and execution of infrastructure works, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement.

Sharjah’s Al Tay Hills project

The scope includes sewage networks, a wastewater treatment plant, two water pumping stations, and networks for roads, stormwater drainage, electricity, telecommunications and water systems.

Khaled Esbaitah, Chairman of IFA Hotels and Resorts, said: “Our agreement with Darwish Engineering, a company with a strong track record in the construction sector, marks a significant milestone in our vision to develop integrated urban projects that elevate standards of quality and innovation in the real estate market.”

“We are confident that this collaboration will bring a qualitative leap in the development of Al Tay Hills’ infrastructure, enhancing its investment appeal and establishing it as a modern urban destination. We see this partnership as a pivotal step towards achieving our vision of building smart and sustainable residential communities,” he added.

Bahaa Al-Nahwi, General Manager of Darwish Engineering, described the contract as a milestone that reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering integrated engineering solutions that raise the bar for urban development in Sharjah.

He confirmed that Darwish Engineering will deploy its technical expertise and resources to deliver the project within the timeline and in line with engineering standards.

Al Tay Hills spans over 6 million square feet and comprises 1,100 residential units, including villas and townhouses.

The development is positioned on Emirates Road and will feature a green river extending 2.5 kilometres, described as the region’s longest.

The first phase is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

The project has attracted interest from investors and buyers since its launch, positioning it as one of Sharjah’s residential destinations.

Demand for luxury units combining contemporary design with location highlights its market strength and potential to meet the needs of those seeking to invest in an integrated residential community.