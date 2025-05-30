Sultan Batterjee on turning IHCC into Saudi Arabia’s leading turnkey construction company

Sultan Batterjee doesn’t just build Healthcare facilities or residential projects– he builds ecosystems. As Chairman & CEO of IHCC , he’s led the delivery of more than 25 advanced healthcare campuses across the Middle East, transformed the company into one of Saudi Arabia’s top contracting companies.

But Sultan Batterjee’s ambition runs deeper than just infrastructure. Whether retrofitting 3,300 schools for energy savings or launching the Kingdom’s first Marriott Autograph hotel through a Saudi-born concept, Batterjee is clear on one thing – developments, when done right, can change lives.

In this rare interview, he explains how legacy shapes his leadership, why wellness is central to his development strategy, and where IHCC is heading next.

As CEO of IHCC for over 18 years, you’ve established it as a world-renowned turnkey solution provider. What do you consider your most significant achievement in transforming healthcare infrastructure in the MENA region?

One of my most significant achievements has been transforming IHCC into a trusted partner for world-class healthcare infrastructure in the MENA region and a turnkey solutions provider across multiple industries including education, healthcare, hospitality and complex projects. We have delivered over 25 hospitals and medical cities, including flagship projects like Saudi German Hospital in Dammam, Saudi German Hospital in Cairo, and other medical cities throughout the Kingdom in across the MENA. What sets IHCC apart is our holistic turnkey model – we design, build, equip, and even manage healthcare ecosystems that are tailored to the region’s clinical, cultural, and economic needs. We also deliver high-performance building solutions, and we use innovative and sustainable methods to create buildings that are energy efficient, comfortable and durable. In 2021, we became the first organisation in Saudi Arabia to achieve the WELL Health and Safety rating that demonstrates our adherence to the highest standards of health and safety protocols. Also, our head office is a Platinum LEED building which reflects our commitment to sustainability.

Your company was recently listed among the top 5 construction companies in Saudi Arabia. What key strategies have driven IHCC’s growth and success under your leadership?

Our success lies in our specialisation and our ability to deliver complex, end-to-end solutions. We focus on high-impact sectors – healthcare, education, hospitality design and engineering to MEP, fitout and facilities management, we control the value chain. This ensures speed, quality, and innovation. Strategic partnerships with public entities like the PIF and leading private organisations have also driven consistent growth.

As a third-generation member of the Batterjee family, with business roots extending over 100 years, how has this legacy influenced your approach to business and leadership?

Legacy to me is a responsibility, not just a history. My grandfather pioneered private healthcare in Saudi Arabia; my father scaled it across the Arab world. That deeply influenced my belief in purpose-driven development.

With IHCC, I have taken that legacy forward by building institutions that create long-term social value – from Hospitals and Universities to green communities and mixed-use environments, every project we take on must serve a larger mission and I always to keep all my companies continuously serve one purpose under the umbrella of the holding company -Sultan Batterjee Holding.

Could you tell us about the Centre of Excellence Batterjee in Medical City Dubai and the Makkah Saudi German Hospital? How do these projects reflect your vision for healthcare facilities?

Both are examples of next-generation healthcare destinations. The Centre of Excellence in Dubai is a regional leader in specialist care and medical training, equipped with the latest digital and research infrastructure. The Saudi German Hospital in Makkah is built to serve not only residents but also millions of pilgrims annually. These projects reflect our belief that healthcare must be accessible, technologically advanced, and culturally contextual.

You’ve successfully collaborated with global hospitality giants like Marriott and Four Seasons. Are you exploring similar strategic partnerships with international wellness operators – whether in preventive health, longevity, or lifestyle medicine – to complement your mixed-use and wellness-focused developments?

Absolutely. At Sultan Batterjee Holding, we see wellness and hospitality as a cornerstone of future-forward development. Just as we have collaborated with leading hospitality brands like Marriott and Four Seasons to elevate standards of living for generations to come. Our goal is to embed world-class wellness infrastructure into our mixed-use and healthcare-focused developments, aligning with both Vision 2030 and the growing demand for holistic, health-enhancing environments. These partnerships are not just about adding amenities – they’re about shaping healthier, more resilient communities. We adopt biophilic designs and green spaces across all our developments, most of which are LEED certified, to enhance the well-being of all communities and geographical areas.

The recent Green Mosques Initiative aims to rationalise energy use in 100 mosques across the Kingdom. What inspired this project, and what sustainable solutions are you implementing?

This initiative came from our belief that sustainability should be integrated into every part of our society – including spiritual spaces, which is part of our social responsibility towards the community. Through Greener by IHCC, we are applying solar retrofits, smart lighting, and water efficiency systems to mosques, starting with pilot projects in Jeddah and Riyadh. It’s about leading by example and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Net Zero goals in a culturally meaningful way. As another example, we partnered with Tarsheed for an initiative, spearheaded by Greener by IHCC, a transformative energy efficiency programme aimed at enhancing sustainability across educational institutions in Saudi Arabia. With 3,300 schools retrofitted across the Kingdom, this outstanding achievement resulted in remarkable energy savings of 54,000,000 KWH per year, reducing 38,200 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. Through Greener by IHCC, you’ve championed sustainability in construction.

How are your energy auditing, retrofitting, and LEED consultancy services changing the landscape of building practices in Saudi Arabia?

Greener by IHCC is changing the game by making sustainability measurable, actionable, and profitable. Our team has audited over 1 million sqm of builtup area, saving up to 30% in energy costs through retrofitting. We have helped clients secure LEED and ESTIDAMA certifications and advised public

As President and Founder of Lifestyle Developers, you’ve partnered with international brands like YOO and Philippe Starck. What makes these branded residences unique in the Saudi market?

These residences introduce a new standard of living in the Kingdom. With YOO International Studios and Philippe Starck coming to the Kingdom for the first time, we have curated design-forward homes that merge luxury with lifestyle. Projects like THE VUE, featuring waterfront homes in Jeddah, offer not just high-end design and finishes, but a complete emotional experience through art, architecture, and amenities such as a cigar room, tea room, private cinema, kids’ play areas, open green spaces, and infinity pools overlooking the stunning Ubhur. This is a growing niche in the Saudi market – demand is shifting towards experiential living, and we’re leading that evolution.

Your LinkedIn profile mentions you’re “a developer with a cause.” Could you elaborate on how this philosophy shapes your approach to real estate development?

For me, everything I do has to be purpose-driven. I aspire to impact communities and raise the standards of living with every project we deliver. Every Lifestyle Developers project is about empowering communities and redefining quality of life. Profit is important, but purpose drives everything we do. We are also very focused on creating the next generation of leaders and creating the right talent and jobs in the market. Our recently launched Tamkeen programme aims to train Saudi youth across different fields of design, engineering, and construction.

The recent signing with Autograph by Marriott marks the first Marriott Autograph in Jeddah. How do you see this enhancing Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector?

We have brought the first Autograph by Marriott hotel in Jeddah through a Saudi-born concept called B-Hotel, which is curated for the modern Arabian traveller. The B Hotel concept, partnering with Autograph by Marriott, will bring a globally recognised boutique hospitality experience to Jeddah’s North Obhur and will be available across key locations in the Kingdom and beyond. It’s about delivering curated experiences for both tourists and residents. As Saudi Arabia positions itself as a luxury and lifestyle destination, properties like this will be pivotal in attracting international travellers and elevating the hospitality offerings in line with Vision 2030.

You signed six PIF projects in 2024, including Four Seasons. How do these projects align with Saudi Vision 2030?

These projects are a direct response to Vision 2030’s mandate for infrastructure modernisation, healthcare access, and luxury tourism. Our portfolio includes global hotel brands and IHCC has a solid track record in delivering luxurious hotels in prime locations within the Kingdom and beyond in partnership with international operators such as Four Seasons, Edition, Miraval, InterContinental, and Marriott. We have also announced key wellness resorts in Taif and across the Kingdom to cater to the needs of the discerning local and international traveller. IHCC is enabling the Kingdom’s transformation through execution excellence, local capacity building, and international best practices.

Saudi Arabia is targeting 70 million annual tourists by 2030. How are your hospitality projects specifically structured to capitalise on this projected influx?

Our hospitality portfolio is strategically positioned to meet the needs of this diverse tourism base. We are developing properties near premium sites, pilgrimage routes, Red Sea coastal zones, and urban entertainment hubs. Projects like B Hotel in partnership with the Autograph by Marriott, THE VUE, The Standard by Philippe Starck, and the upcoming wellness resorts in Taif in partnership with ASFAR (PIF) in the Kingdom combine cultural relevance with international standards – attracting both regional and global visitors seeking authentic, elevated experiences. Many Saudi companies are exploring international expansion.

Are you considering taking IHCC beyond MENA into markets like Southeast Asia or Africa?

Yes, we are actively exploring new frontiers. Our turnkey model is highly scalable and in demand in emerging markets. We are currently evaluating healthcare, education, and hospitality infrastructure opportunities in East Africa and Southeast Asia, particularly where governments are prioritising social development and PPP models. Our vision is to make IHCC a globally recognised Saudi export in specialised construction.