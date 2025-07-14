UAE announces MAJOR $205mn Emirates Road expansion

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced the launch of a project to develop and enhance the capacity of Emirates Road, as part of a national plan to address traffic congestion .

The project reflects the UAE’s commitment to building infrastructure that supports economic growth, enhances quality of life, and improves the efficiency of the federal road network.

The project, with an estimated cost of AED 750 million, is scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will span two years.

الوزارة” تطلق مشروعاً حيوياً لتطوير شارع الإمارات يمتد من تقاطع البديع بطول 25 كيلومتراً



أعلنت وزارة الطاقة والبنية التحتية عن بدء تنفيذ مشروع تطوير ورفع كفاءة شارع الإمارات في سبتمبر 2025، ولمدة عامين. ويتضمن المشروع توسعة الطريق من ثلاث إلى خمس حارات في كل اتجاه، على امتداد 25… pic.twitter.com/nIIb9MnS8H — وزارة الطاقة والبنية التحتية (@MOEIUAE) July 14, 2025

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the project is part of the Ministry’s efforts to develop solutions to traffic congestion, an issue that received attention during the UAE Government Annual Meetings, where the importance of road infrastructure development was emphasised as a key enabler of traffic flow and national development.

“This project represents a significant step toward realising the UAE’s vision of establishing an integrated road network that meets the needs of the population and economic growth. Enhancing road efficiency and upgrading key interchanges will reduce daily travel times, improve community satisfaction, and support sustainable development by ensuring smooth traffic flow that enhances quality of life. It also reflects the country’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions for improving transportation, reducing congestion-related emissions, and raising overall living standards,” he said.

“This project is part of a comprehensive vision aimed at enhancing the country’s transport and road infrastructure network according to the highest engineering and technical standards, positioning the UAE among the world’s leading nations in providing sustainable infrastructure that meets future needs and supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. It will also help deliver integrated logistics services aligned with the nation’s ambitions,” Al Mazrouei added.

Major Emirates Road expansion underway

The project is being implemented in collaboration with local government entities and is expected to deliver outcomes that impact mobility, goods transport, and service flow across the country.

The Emirates Road development project includes expanding the road from three to five lanes in each direction over a stretch of 25 kilometres, starting from Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah to the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

This expansion will increase the road’s capacity to 9,000 vehicles per hour, representing a 65 per cent increase.

The project features an upgrade of Interchange No. 7 on Emirates Road, with the construction of six bridges totalling 12.6 kilometres in length, and a capacity of 13,200 vehicles per hour.

The development will include the creation of collector roads on both sides of Emirates Road, spanning 3.4 kilometres.

It aims to regulate traffic flow and achieve safety standards for road users. The development will reduce travel time by up to 45 per cent for commuters travelling from Ras Al Khaimah, through Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, to Dubai, and vice versa.

The project is expected to alleviate traffic density, reduce travel times, and enhance flow on one of the most heavily used federal roads.

It is being implemented according to international standards in infrastructure design and execution, ensuring traffic efficiency, quality, and safety.

“The project will be implemented in accordance with the highest international standards in road and infrastructure planning, with a strong emphasis on ensuring long-term sustainability. It will significantly enhance traffic flow, particularly for transit movement between cities across the UAE,” Eng. Hassan Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said.

He noted that Emirates Road is one of the main federal roads managed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.