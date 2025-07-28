UAE megaproject: Arada awards $16.3mn Masaar Central retail hub construction contract

Arada has awarded the main construction contract for Masaar Central, the retail and lifestyle hub at the heart of its forested megaproject in Sharjah.

The AED 60 million contract has been awarded to Intermass, the Sharjah-based contractor already working on several residential phases at Masaar.

Construction work is scheduled for completion by end-2026, coinciding with the full delivery of the remaining three residential phases of the AED 9.5 billion community in the Suyoh district.

Arada advances Masaar master plan

Masaar Central will provide retail, dining, wellness, and education services across 53,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The hub will be anchored by a Carrefour supermarket, a Wellfit gym, and a Bright Star RGS nursery.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Masaar Central will be the social and retail heart of the community, offering a high-quality, convenient and engaging environment that complements its forested surroundings. With half of Masaar already complete, 1,500 homes handed over and a vibrant community taking shape, this contract award brings us closer to completing all elements of the master plan by the end of 2026.”

The development spreads over a 19 million square foot area and features 3,000 villas and townhouses across six gated districts, all linked by a green spine featuring 70,000 trees.

Masaar currently includes the Masaar Discovery Center and family attractions including a children’s adventure playground, water play area, skate park and Zad food truck park.

The project also contains Reigate Grammar School Masaar, a branch of one of the UK’s private schools, which is due to open in 2027.

Surrounding the masterplan is Masaar Track, a 6.6-kilometre forested cycleway incorporating bridges and tunnels, which welcomes thousands of cyclists every month. The Loop offers onsite bike rental and repair services alongside a café.

Masaar is located in the Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences.

The community has access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport and 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

In February 2025, Arada launched Masaar 2, a 2,000-home community located close to the original Masaar, which sold out in three hours.

Construction at Masaar 2 will begin before the end of the year, with the first homes scheduled for completion by end-2027 and full community delivery expected by 2028.