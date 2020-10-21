Private tutors breaking UAE coronavirus ban to face hefty fine

Private tutoring across the UAE continues to be banned as part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

And the Public Prosecution has warned that anyone found violating the ruling, through face-to-face meetings in public or private places or home visits, with or without fees, will be hammered with a AED30,000 fine. While host venues will also be fined AED20,000.

The latest warning comes as authorities revealed the number of positive Covid-19 cases from tests carried out between October 14 and 20 remained at one percent, the same as the previous week, and still low compared to the European Union, North Africa and the OECD countries and the wider Middle East.

Over the same period, Dr Omar Al-Hammadi, official government spokesperson, revealed there had been a nine percent increase in the recovery rate, as the total number of recoveries increased to 10,306.

There were 22 fatalities reported over that time, with the country’s overall death rate standing at 0.4 percent, one of the lowest in the world.

Dr Al-Hammadi said: “The past period has seen a marked increase in the number of positive and recovered cases, this rise is a natural and predicted result based on the global pattern, as a result of the gradual return to normal life.”

In providing an update on a vaccine, he added: “The UAE is dedicated to continuing to provide the emergency Covid-19 vaccine, specifically to the health sector, our first line of defence, who are more susceptible to disease as a result of their work.”