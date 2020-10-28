UAE’s Amanat terminates deal to sell Dubai university campus

Amanat Holdings, the GCC’s largest healthcare and education investment company, on Wednesday said it has terminated plans to sell Middlesex University Dubai to Study World Education Holding Group .

Amanat said in a filing to Dubai Financial Market that it decided to unilaterally terminate the agreement signed in July.

Dr Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat, said: “While we were enthusiastic about completing the transaction, we took the decision to terminate the agreement despite Amanat having completed all its obligations… The decision to terminate was on the basis of protecting the best interest of Amanat Holding’s shareholders and to ensure adequate transparency after what had become a prolonged completion process.”

He said the company “remains focused” on and committed to exploring and seizing investment and exit opportunities with “attractive valuations in the current investment climate”.

He added that Amanat was looking at “special situation opportunities” in the digital space due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis.

“We will continue to focus on identifying these opportunities across our portfolio companies and new regional, investments in order to drive topline growth, improve our return profile and deliver shareholder value,” he said.

Amanat said that over the last two years, Middlesex University Dubai has performed strongly within the rapidly growing higher education market.

Dubai-based Amanat acquired the campus in 2018 for about $100 million from the liquidators of private equity firm Abraaj Group. Amanat also owns stakes in Abu Dhabi University and Taaleem Holdings and real estate assets of North London Collegiate School Dubai.

Study World Education, founded by Indian businesswoman Vidhya Vinod, operates schools in Dubai, India, Sri Lanka and Malta, according to its website.

The Dubai Middlesex campus opened in January 2005 and has more than 3,500 students from over 100 nations. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in a wide range of subjects.

Amanat’s education portfolio investments cover K12 and early learning education as well as graduate, post-graduate and vocational training across four assets in the UAE including, Middlesex University Dubai, Taaleem, Abu Dhabi University Holding Company.