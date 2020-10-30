How online higher education is opening doors for Arab youth

Coronavirus has accelerated the Arab region’s adoption of online higher education and created opportunities for students who wouldn’t have been able to afford quality university education otherwise, according to Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of Abdulla Al Ghurair Education Foundation.

“Access to quality higher education is problematic in the Arab region. The tuition fees for quality universities reach 10 times what an average Arab family of five expects to earn and university students pay at least 20 percent on top of the tuition in hidden costs,” she told Arabian Business.

Aside from the economic constraints, social or cultural factors may also derail youth from being physically present in university campuses, said Ben Jaafar who added that before the coronavirus pandemic, those youth had little chance to pursue higher education.

A drawback for online university degree programmes was that the education ministries in most Arab states do not accredit online courses, meaning this type of education is seen as low quality with no tangible value, explained Ben Jaafar.

Progress towards the adoption of online university education is slowly being made, according to Ben Jaafar (pictured).

She said the UAE began to fully accredit online degrees as of late 2019. “This summer, we were in discussion with 11 universities in the UAE in partnership with the Ministry of Education to talk about what it would like if they needed to take their courses and programs online,” she added.

“The Covid-19 pandemic precipitated a change that was already afoot on the region. But what I think it did was move that shift from a tortoise pace to a hare pace.”

“One of the benefits of the pandemic is a net positive effect of promoting greater openness towards online learning among governments, universities, and students,” she said.

Al Ghurair Open Learning Scholars Program, a fully online master’s degree program from Arizona State University in fields of study that are low in supply in the region, has had more applicants since the pandemic began in March then in the three years the program has been operational.

“This increased access to online learning has alleviated a lot of the stress on families to get a good education for their children… We have been increasing efforts to ensure that demand is met with quality, which was not necessarily the case before, and we have also been increasing efforts to diversify the offerings,” she added.

The Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education works with Arizona State University and MIT to promote high quality online education. The foundation has been offering scholarships for online and blended learning – a mix of digital and offline learning – for certain digital programs in the two universities.