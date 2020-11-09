Dubai school cuts tuition fees to ease ongoing coronavirus ‘burden’ on parents

Repton Al Barsha, part of the Repton family of schools in the UAE, has announced a reduction in tuition fees, starting from the 2021-2022 academic year.

The initiative is part of the school’s ongoing efforts to alleviate the financial burden faced by some families during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Beginning at the start of the next academic year, parents of students at the school, formerly known as Foremarke School Dubai, from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 6 will benefit from school tuition fees up to 16 percent lower, while Senior School parents will benefit from financial support for the next three academic years – 15 percent off for existing parents and 10 percent off for new parents.

The school said the fee reduction is possible due to “prudent operational and financial efficiencies” implemented at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows the AED8 million Repton Family Support Fund (RFSF) introduced earlier this year, which provided financial support and benefits to some families who had suffered financial hardship as a direct result of the pandemic.

Zoe Woolley, headmistress of Repton Al Barsha, said: “To be able to offer our parents a reduction in tuition fees is something we are immensely proud of. We understand many have faced financial challenges over the past few months, and we hope that this initiative, combined with our RFSF, can be a form of much-needed support to parents and our school community.”

Repton Al Barsha opened in 2013 and, in November 2019, announced its expansion into Senior School years, with Year 7 & Year 8 already successfully operating.

Year 9 will commence in the 2021-22 academic year, followed by an organic year on year growth to provide the IGCSE curriculum up until Year 11 and A-levels for Year 12 and Year 13.

Situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, the school is one of four operated by Repton International, the overseas branch of the UK independent school which dates back to 1557.