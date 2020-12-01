Bahrain’s GFH buys school for special needs as $250m education portfolio builds quickly

GFH Financial Group has announced the acquisition of Athena Private School for Special Education in Bahrain as it rapidly grows its regional education portfolio valued at more than $250 million.

Athena, which began operations last year, provides full-time educational resources and support to students with a broad range special needs.

The school is located in Bu Quwah and has a capacity of 1,455 students, making it the largest school in terms of capacity and number of educational buildings which are equipped for special needs students.

Athena also provides house boarding facilities, which can accommodate up to 80 students in separate gender wings.

Fatema Kamal, senior executive director at GFH, said: “We’re pleased to announce the acquisition of Athena Private School for Special Education… This is the sixth school acquisition for GFH’s education platform in less than 18 months.

“With our investment in Athena, we will work closely with the School’s management team, teachers, parents and students to further develop its offering and expand the base of enrolled students.

“In doing so, the focus will remain on world-class standards that raise the bar in the region for special education and the delivery of learning and support services that foster every student’s well-being and potential to learn, grow and live fulfilling and productive lives.”

Dr Gene Rose Yanga, principal of Athena, added: “Already a centre for excellence in education for students with special needs, Athena looks forward to further building on the strong foundations we have established in order to provide and even greater number of students and families in Bahrain with access to our unique learning environment and approach.

“We are confident that the educational expertise, resources and commitment GFH will bring to Athena through this investment will only serve to support our mission and accelerate the rate at which we can serve the community.”